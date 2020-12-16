DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Students will continue classes in-person, full time, through at least January 12 in the Teton (Idaho) School District #401.

The Teton School Board reviewed COVID-19 community transmission numbers at a board meeting in Driggs Monday night. While Teton County remains at high-risk (orange level), the rate of community transmission per 10,000 population has been moving downward for several days. As of Monday night the active case-rate per 10,000 was 16.5.

The board said it took the action for several reasons. First, they want consistency in the delivery of public education and intend to keep students in the same learning model after a monthly review.

The board has also committed to providing patrons at least 24 hours notice after making a decision, which is complicated by the Christmas holiday break.

The board will convene a special session if local conditions worsen dramatically.

In the meantime, all students, staff, and visitors to school properties are expected to wear a mask, social distance whenever possible, wash their hands frequently, and stay home when sick.

The district is also enforcing Governor Brad Little’s Stage 2 restrictions limiting spectator sports.