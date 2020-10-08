Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – During the month of October 2020, there has been a substantial increase in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Teton County, Wyoming.

New cases in the past two weeks account for approximately 20% of the total COVID-19 cases in Teton County to date.

Since Teton County, Wyo. is currently in red (high) risk, officials are asking all community members to adhere to the guidance listed in Recommendation #10 to protect our most vulnerable community members and ensure our community will remain open to business.

“We want to provide actions our community members can take to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. “A person’s everyday choices impact not only their health and that of their families, but also the health of Teton County residents. We are asking the community to reduce their movement so that we can keep in-person learning and businesses open and reduce the current strain on our healthcare system.”

In an effort to decrease community spread of COVID-19 in Teton County, the Teton District Health Officer is urging the general public take all the precautions that are described below.

Limit exposure to others outside of your household. Reduce exposure to others as much as possible while at school and work. Work from home if possible. Limit travel as much as possible. If you must travel, limit contact with others in public spaces. Follow strict physical distancing measures:

a. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from other individuals when in public.

b. Wear a face covering in public.

c. Refrain from shaking hands with other individuals.

d. Do not visit friends or family without urgent need.

e. Do not attend non-essential gatherings. Follow strict hygiene standards including:

a. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible.

b. Use hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol) when soap and water are not available.

c. Regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces (buttons, door handles, counters, etc.)

d. Stay home when sick, even with mild symptoms. No non-essential visits to the hospital, nursing homes and other residential care facilities. Do not arrange or participate in in-person playdates or similar activities. Reduce your trips to the grocery store, post office or other errands. Do not dine out except for carryout or delivery.

To read Recommendation #10 in its entirety and to see the full list of current state and county public health orders and recommendations, click here.