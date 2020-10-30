Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Certain COVID-19 metrics in Teton County, Wyo. have improved in the past week. These include the percentage of tests that are positive for COVID-19 and recent hospital admissions.

While the number of daily new cases has again increased in recent days, the improvement in these other metrics has moved Teton County into the orange or moderate risk level.

The Teton County Health Department will continue to monitor all COVID-19 metrics and issue recommendations according to the current community risk level.

At this time, health officials are asking all community members to adhere to the guidance listed in Recommendation #11 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In addition to the mask order for Teton County, the early closure recommendation for bars and restaurants has been extended until November 30, 2020.

“We are asking that all community members wear a mask at all times in public settings, stay home when sick (even with mild symptoms), maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others, and frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not available,” Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. “These four preventative measures, when combined with other items listed in Recommendation #11, can help decrease the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

To decrease community spread of COVID-19 in Teton County, health officials are urging the public take all the precautions that are described below.

Do not attend large gatherings and keep group sizes small. Avoid indoor, crowded spaces. Phone and video chats are encouraged in place of in-person meetings. Limit travel as much as possible, and when traveling limit contact with other in public

spaces. Monitor symptoms for changes in health upon return. Follow strict physical distancing measures:

a. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from other individuals when in public.

b. Wear a face covering in public.

c. Refrain from shaking hands with other individuals.

d. Do not visit friends or family without urgent need.

e. Do not attend non-essential gatherings. Follow strict hygiene standards including:

a. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible.

b. Use hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol) when soap and water are not available.

c. Regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces (buttons, door handles, counters, etc.)

d. Stay home when sick, even with mild symptoms. Avoid visits to nursing homes and other residential care facilities. Avoid physical interactions with high-risk individuals as much as possible. Keep group sizes small for in-person playdates or similar activities. All symptomatic children should stay home. Decrease your shopping or errand frequency. Contactless, curbside, delivery, takeout and virtual services are strongly encouraged.

To read Recommendation #11 in its entirety and to see the full list of current state and county public health orders and recommendations, click HERE.