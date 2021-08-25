WESTERN Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton Interagency Fire managers will lower the fire danger rating to moderate and lift stage 1 fire restrictions for Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and the National Elk Refuge beginning Thursday, August 26, 2021.

It is important to note that despite the lowering of the rating, the chance for fires to start easily and spread quickly remains.

Due to the amount of rain or snow received over the majority of western Wyoming over the past several days, moisture levels in vegetation have dropped to non-critical levels. It is important to note that long range forecasts are still calling for a warming and drying trend into the fall. Fire managers will continue to monitor and evaluate conditions for the remainder of the fire season to see if adjustments need to be made.

Fire managers are advising all public land users and particularly campers and hunters, to use caution when building and maintaining campfires. While fires are now legal, it is still illegal to leave a fire unattended or abandoned. There have been more than 155 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area to date for this year. Unattended or abandoned campfires and warming fires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. It is extremely important that all campfires are “dead out” and cold to the touch before leaving.

Recreationists are also advised of the following rules:

Select your campfire location carefully, free from overhanging trees and clear of grass and brush. When in dispersed camping areas, only use pre-existing campfire rings, do not create new rings. Campfires in Grand Teton National Park are limited to designated and installed fire rings and/or grills. Campfires are not allowed on the National Elk Refuge.

Keep your campfire small and under control; make it only as big as you need it.

Drown, stir, and feel until your fire is cold to the touch before leaving. Never leave a campfire unattended.

Fires should be avoided on windy days.

Never park on tall dry grasses since hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

Explosives and exploding targets are not allowed on local federal lands.

Fireworks are not allowed on federal lands.

To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.

