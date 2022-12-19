REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After a successful inaugural season, the Teton Lakes Golf course has once again been converted into a winter activity paradise. The park is entirely provided by the city of Rexburg for people in the region to use.

Among the park amenities is a sledding hill and groomed cross country skiing trails that are free for use. They also have a place for people to rent skis if they need those as well. The park will also feature an outdoor ice skating rink as well.

The rink will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. You can find the winter park at 722 N 12th W Rexburg Idaho.

For more information on the park, you can find that here.

The post Teton Lakes Winter Park returns for its second season appeared first on Local News 8.