TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – If you are looking to pull any kind of trailer from Idaho to Wyoming, you cannot use Teton Pass.

The annual winter no trailer traffic ban went into effect Monday.

It will be in effect until April 1.

You can still get into Wyoming but will have to use an alternate route.

The most common one is through Swan Valley to Hoback Junction.

The post Teton Pass closed to trailers appeared first on Local News 8.