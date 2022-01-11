JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – January 26 will be the public’s first opportunity to officially comment on a new Teton Pass Corridor Study.

Transportation and forest rangers are trying to tackle a series of issues.

Teton Pass traffic issues have increased with the influx of commuters, people recreating and the amount of wildlife.

Specifically, cars have become a threat to moose populations.

Officials also plan to address overcrowded or unauthorized parking including during avalanche control.

The study is expected to be complete by September 2022.

