Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The new “sand barrel array” system to stop runaway vehicles will be active by this weekend on WYO 22 Teton Pass.

It is located within the existing catch-net vehicle arrestor system, which will be modified and re-opened later this summer.

The barrels are filled with various levels of soft, sand material that will disperse after being struck by a vehicle and slow the vehicle to a stop.

Recently, the Wyoming Department of Transportation opened up WYO 22, Teton Pass to trailer traffic under a 60,000 lbs gross vehicle weight (GVW). WYDOT also lowered the maximum speed limit on the pass and closed the parking area on top of the pass to utilize it as a mandatory brake check area for vehicles. The maximum posted speed on WYO 22 Teton Pass will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph for trucks. Dynamic message signs will be utilized to notify drivers of the brake inspection station at the Teton Pass Summit pullout.

These additional restrictions are still in place in conjunction with the active “sand barrel array” system. Parking will be actively restricted until the catch-net arrestor system is functional again.

Currently, there is only one escape ramp open on WYO 22 Teton Pass, located at milepost 8.2, which is approximately a mile above the current closed vehicle arrestor.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols in the area and the Weigh-in-Motion system (WIM) on Teton Pass will continue to notify authorities when vehicles are over the 60,000 lbs restriction.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts HERE.