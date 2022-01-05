JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Thursday, January 6 at 12:00 p.m. for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

There will be no parking along WY 22 between the State Line closure gate (Milepost 17) and the Wilson WY closure gate (Milepost 7) beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday. This will be strictly enforced.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

The post Teton Pass to be closed Thursday for avalanche mitigation appeared first on Local News 8.