Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close Teton Pass Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation.

WYDOT advises, however, that other factors, including reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

There will be no parking allowed at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Monday. It will be enforced.

Travelers and backcountry users should make alternative plans.