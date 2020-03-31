Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton Pass, Wyoming 22, will be closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday for avalanche mitigation. Changing weather and avalanche conditions may force an earlier closure.

No parking is being allowed between the Idaho Stae Line (Milepost 17) and the closure gate at Wilson (Milepost 7). It has not been determined when the parking ban will be lifted.

Winter storm conditions may create hazardous travel conditions on the highways leading into and out of Jackson. Other potential road closures are also possible.