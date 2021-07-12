JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing all through traffic in both directions briefly on WYO 22 Teton Pass from mile marker 7 to mile marker 9 on Tuesday, July 13 for the arrester testing.

The closure is estimated to last roughly 15 to 30 minutes.

Once the testing is complete, the section will be opened back up in both directions.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers that may be traveling during this time to plan accordingly for the delay.

