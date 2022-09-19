REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.

Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple after the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

The Teton River Idaho Temple was first announced by President Nelson during the October 2021 general conference.

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,200 congregations. The Teton River Idaho Temple will join eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state of Idaho. Those temples are in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

