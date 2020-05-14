Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County School District #1 has voted not to return to school classes this spring. Students will not return to school for face-to-face learning under the Adapted Learning Plan.

The vote came in reactor to Governor Mark Gordon’s decision that schools not be allowed to reopen prior to June 1.

The district had hoped to return for the last 2 weeks of the year, but determined that would not be practical.

Instead, the district will spend time preparing for the return of students next fall, providing some level of certainty for students, families, and staff.

District Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman explained, “We had really hoped to return to our schools for face to face instruction. We held out hope for as long as possible but we knew we all needed resolution of the question: Are we coming back? It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge that this was the best decision we could make given this unprecedented global crisis.”

Principals will provide additional information to students and families with details about closing out the school year in June and collecting personal items that were left at school. Students may also return district IPads or laptops to the school district.