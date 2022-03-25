KIFI

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the call came in about 9:26 P.M. of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 111 N Main St, Driggs.

Officials describe the man as being 5 foot 10 and weighing 140lbs.

He’s white/ Hispanic and was wearing a black designer hoodie slim fit, dark pants, 1 red glove, black high-top boots (military style), wearing a black covering over nose and mouth.

He used a black handgun and was last seen heading eastbound on Wallace Ave. on foot.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.

