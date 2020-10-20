Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In cooperation with Teton Valley Health, the Teton School District is Driggs has launched a pilot project testing its 33 staff members for COVID-19. The project will begin Thursday for those who decide to participate.

The idea is to slow the spread of the virus by identifying potential cases and to establish a testing process to provide data for Teton Valley Health.

Rendezvous Upper Elementary School (RUES) Principal Kristin Weston says teachers who opt in will be tested every week for the next 10 weeks. All the testing is free of charge to RUES staff members.

Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey and School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhume said Rendezvous was selected because of its staff size and proximity to the hospital, which is right across the street.

The tests will be an inner-nose nasal swab and will be conducted in a private location on school grounds by hospital personnel. Results will be available on the day of testing.

If successful, the pilot project could be rolled out to other groups or schools.