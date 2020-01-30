Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton Valley Aquatics (TVA) and the City of Driggs has named Jessica Pozzi as its new Executive Director.

Pozzi has been Director of Philanthropy for Teton Valley Health and manager of the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University.

“The Teton Valley Aquatics Board is excited to have Jessica as TVA’s Executive Director,” says Board Chair Wray Landon. “Her skills and experience will be a perfect match for this challenging next phase of progress towards an aquatic center for Teton Valley.”

As one of her early duties, Pozzi will bring an Aquatic Facility Feasibility Study to a public meeting Monday night.

The study is a joint project of the city and TVA and a team of consultants led by VCBO Architecture. The study was aimed at developing conceptual design, operating costs and revenue, construction costs, and phasing for developing an aquatic center.

The study will be a vehicle to determine the feasibility of the center and assess community input.

The session is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, February 3 at the Seniors West of the Tetons Center.