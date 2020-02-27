News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Teton County, Idaho school officials cut two ribbons over two nights this week to open new elementary schools in Driggs and Victor.

The schools were built using a $37.2 million construction bond approved by 79% of voters in November 2017. In addition to the new schools, the bond paid for renovations at four other buildings in the district.

Built by Headwaters Construction, the buildings are virtually identical. The Victor school has three classrooms in each grade and Driggs boasts four classrooms at each grade. Both were built with room for future expansion.

The 49,580 square-foot Driggs Elementary School took 18 months to build, while the 44,871 square-foot Victor Elementary School took 17 months.

Teachers, staff and volunteers were at work Thursday moving school supplies and furnishings into the new buildings.