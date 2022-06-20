From Steve O’Brian

From Angel Sims

(TETON COUNTY, IDAHO – KIFI) Several viewers in Teton County reported seeing a funnel cloud with the band of afternoon thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm rolled into the Teton Valley during the 2 p.m. hour. There were also reports of hail and several lightning strikes. Many of the lightning strikes were Positively charged, indicating a strong storm cell. Positive lightning comes from the top of a thunderstorm cloud, where cloud tops are positively charged.

Many people around Teton Valley reported seeing the funnel cloud, but there are no reports it touched down.

The post Teton Valley Idaho sees a strong afternoon thunderstorm with funnel cloud appeared first on Local News 8.