DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton Valley school officials will snip ribbons this month officially opening two new elementary schools.

District 401 officials said a ribbon cutting was scheduled Tuesday, February 25 at 7 p.m. at the new Driggs Elementary School at 265 LeGrand Pierre in Driggs. An open house will follow.

A ribbon cutting at the new Victor Elementary School is scheduled to next night, February 26 at 7 p.m. at 255 Elm Street in Victor.

Both schools will have non-student days February 27 and 28 to give teachers and their helpers four days to get their classrooms ready for their first day of work on Monday, March 2.

Although the buildings were ready earlier, a weather-related delay in furniture delivery pushed the move to the end of the month. The first of five semi-trucks rolled into Teton Valley Monday.

On the first day of school March 2, Victor students should report to the old school. Driggs students should go to their new building.

Motorists are advised to be patient and cautious as the communities adjust to new traffic challenges.

Specific details have been communicated to parents. The school district provided the following basics:

SCHOOL-SPECIFIC INFORMATION

At VICTOR ELEMENTARY:

• On Monday, March 2, the first day after the move, students should FIRST go “as usual,” by bus or parent drop off, to the Old VES building. There, students and staff will have breakfast together, hear the announcements one more time, and hold a good-bye ceremony. At 9:00am, the entire school will be bussed to the new Victor Elementary building. Dismissal that afternoon will be from the new building.

• Tuesday, March 3 will be the first full day at the New VES! Students should be dropped off and picked up at their usual times but in the new location.

• Parents of children who currently walk to school should contact TSD Transportation

Supervisor Kendall Jolley at (208) 228-5811 to make arrangements to be bussed from the old school to the new school.

• The Victor “Parent Loop” is on the Elm Street side of the building.

• The Victor “Bus Loop” is on Baseline Road.

• Victor Elementary phone numbers:

School office: (208) 228-5829; school cell: (208) 399-2361; Fax: (208) 787-2245

At DRIGGS ELEMENTARY:

• An all-school, “Goodbye Old DES” Assembly, will take place at 2:30 pm in the gym on

Wednesday, February 26.

• On Monday, March 2, the first day after the move, everything happens at the new Driggs Elementary; buses will run to and from there, and parents will drop off and pick up students there.

• The Driggs “Parent Loop” is the first entryway off LeGrand Pierre on the northwest side of the building.

• The Driggs “Bus Loop” enters from LeGrand Pierre onto the east side of the building.

• Driggs Elementary phone numbers:

School office: (208) 228-5927; Fax: (208) 354-2336