JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County School District #1 Board of Education has approved a large reduction in the District’s Recreation District Levy.

In an effort to ease the tax burden on local property owners, the board cut the levy from .9 mills in Fiscal Year 2020 to .25 mills for Fiscal Year 2021.

Trustees said it would equate to approximately $1,289,200 less funding for recreational services for the school district and community organizations.

The district is unable to reduce the state mandated 25 mills for schools in Wyoming, but the Board of Education does have discretion to set the recreation district mill levy.