Local News

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County Sheriff’s Office used its Special Response Team to help secure the arrest of Adrian Figueroa-Rodriguez, 35, after he barricaded himself in a house in Tetonia Monday.

Deputies were called to a disturbance at 6276 S. 1st Street at 7:50 a.m. A caller said Figueroa was carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Figueroa barricaded himself inside the house. His mother, Guadalupe, left safely and met with deputies.

Lawmen learned an aggravated assault had occurred at the home earlier in the morning.

While negotiating with Figueroa, officers found an AR-15 rifle in a structure adjacent to the house. The Response Team made entry into the house and took Figueroa into custody.

He is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The Sheriff’s office said additional charges may follow as investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Special Response Team is comprised of members of the Madison, Teton, and Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices, St. Anthony Police, and Madison County Fire Department. Idaho State Police also assisted in the incident.