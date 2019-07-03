Texas appeals court rules Dallas can't remove Confederate memorial yet

A Confederate Civil War memorial covered by a black tarp in front of the Dallas convention center must stay in place for now.

The Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals Monday issued an order temporarily halting any action on the Confederate War Memorial, which features a soldier flanked by Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Albert Sidney Johnson.

The order grants a legal motion filed by Arlington Attorney Warren Norred, who requested the memorial remain intact while a separate appeal seeking to block the removal of Confederate monuments in Dallas plays out.

The court order stays all efforts to “remove, alter, or demolish” the memorial in the historic Pioneer Park Cemetary. The Dallas City Council voted in February to take it down. It has since been covered out of public view.

Warren Johnson, a former City Council candidate, launched an effort to fight the removal of Confederate memorials after the city removed a bronze equestrian statue of Lee at Oak Lawn Park in 2017.

Johnson has alleged that the council violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Antiquities Act when it voted to put the Lee sculpture on the auction block, where it recently fetched $1.4 million. The city planned to use that money to fund the removal of the Confederate War Memorial, which is estimated to cost $500,000.

The memorial was dedicated in 1897 and moved to its current location in 1961 to make room for a freeway.

The city has until July 15 to respond to the order.