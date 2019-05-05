Texas boy, 12, accused of murder in fatal shooting of younger brother

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Texas on a murder charge Saturday after authorities said he fatally shot his younger brother.

The 10-year-old victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spencer said deputies found the boy after responding to a report of a shooting at a home in Conroe Saturday afternoon.

TEXAS POLICE DEPT. NAMES 9-YEAR-OLD BOY WITH LIVER CANCER ITS HONORARY CAPTAIN

The boy was shot in the chest, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 10-year-old victim,” Spencer said.

HOUSTON REPO MAN ARRESTED AFTER SUV OWNER, 68, DIES DURING REPOSSESSION

The sheriff’s office announced that the 12-year-old had been charged with murder seven hours after the shooting.

The boy was being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

KTRK-TV reported that the boys’ family was shattered by the death and arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The family didn’t want to comment, but they said this has been an unspeakable tragedy, the station reported.