Texas deputy struck in head with crossbow, investigators say

A Texas police deputy is recovering after a man shot him in the face with a crossbow, when he was responding to an emergency call on Thursday.

Police were called to the home of 38-year-old Taylor Kyle Shackelford by family members requesting assistance from the mental health division at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department.

While the deputy and a Spindletop Center crisis worker were talking to Shackelford, he came out of the residence armed with a crossbow and shot the deputy, hitting him above the left eye.

The deputy returned fire with his service weapon, hitting Shackelford, who remained conscious as he was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Southeast Texas. He is in stable condition and in the custody of law enforcement.

The deputy was also conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a press release by the sheriff’s department.

Shackelford is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.