Texas ICE raid the latest in series of enforcement actions

A raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that federal authorities are touting as the largest in a decade was the latest in a series of similar enforcement actions under the Trump administration over the last two years.

About 200 law enforcement officials descended Wednesday on CVE Technology Group in Allen, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Approximately 280 people who work for the technology repair company were taken away in buses. Each will face deportation proceedings.

The Texas raid was the latest in a series of high-profile busts of businesses around the country as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Critics say the raids break up hard-working families and make it even harder for businesses to find employees in a tight labor market.