Texas longhorn earns the name, breaking Guinness record for length

A Texas longhorn? Now that’s an understatement.

Indeed, a Lone Star longhorn has broken the Guinness World Record for having the longest horn spread on a steer.

The record-breaking horns — they have a 10-foot-7 span — belong to Poncho Via, a 7-year-old specimen who actually lives in Alabama.

Poncho was named after a Pancho Villa, an early 20th-century Mexican revolutionary general. The animal namesake was six months old when his owner, Jeral Pope, and his wife saw him and had to have him.

DALLAS ZOO’S 1-YEAR-OLD GIRAFFE, NAMED AFTER COWBOYS PLAYER, DIES DURING ROUTINE EXAM

“My wife and I went somewhere out west, riding a hay wagon,” Pope told the Guinness reps. “Up on the hill, outlined against the sky, were three or four longhorns. They stood out like anything on the crest of that mountain – it was the prettiest thing. I told my wife, ‘We got to have one of them.'”

The Popes realized Poncho could potentially have record-breaking horns when he turned 4; they noticed his were growing straight out and didn’t curve upward like those of his animal peers.

Guinness confirmed on May 8 that Poncho’s horns were just over an inch longer than the previous recordholder, Sato.

Pope describes Poncho as “a big, gentle character” who is loved by the community in Clay County, a community southeast of Birmingham.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

All my neighbors ’round here, any time they have company, they come over to see the longhorn. … Everyone brings [food] with them – he likes apples, carrots and marshmallows,” Pope said.