Texas man fatally shoots his sister before turning gun on himself in suspected murder-suicide

A Texas man shot and killed his sister and wounded three others at her housewarming party before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide, according to police.

Deputies from Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office were called to a newly-rented home in Katy, Tx., just west of Houston, around 11.30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman, later identified as Julianna Carr, dead.

Carr, 48, worked as a talent acquisition manager at Engel and Völkers Houston, a real estate company, and was a mother of two teenagers ages 19 and 16, according to her Facebook profile.

Four other people, including the gunman, who was identified as her brother John Wright, had been shot. Wright later died after being taken to the hospital, according to KHOU. Police did not immediately report a possible motive in the attack.

The three other shooting victims are expected to survive. All those hurt were identified as “family and friends” by Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, according to NBCDFW.

Two teenagers ran for cover during the shooting, according to click2houston, with one locking herself in a bathroom and another running away. A woman was also able to jump a fence in the backyard and run away, before calling 911.

“It’s going to take some time now to process this scene,” Sheriff Nehls said early Thursday morning. “It’s just a tragic, tragic situation.”

Deputies said the family was renting the home and had only moved in Monday. Officials believe the gathering was a housewarming party because there were still unpacked boxes everywhere.