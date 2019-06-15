Texas nurse with HIV accused of stealing narcotic, replacing vials at hospital with anesthetic

A Texas nurse has been arrested on charges that he stole vials of a powerful narcotic to get high on the job and replaced them with the anesthetic lidocaine.

The arrest report says Kyle Evans, 29, admitted injecting himself with five vials of hydromorphone he stole from a dispenser at Northeast Methodist Hospital, Fox 29 San Antonio reported Friday.

The report says Evans, who was arrested Thursday, returned the vials to the dispenser after refilling them with lidocaine, the station reported. The thefts occurred in February.

The story becomes much more serious because the arrest report indicates Evans has HIV and says that the hospital was unable to determine if he refilled the vials with the syringe he used to inject himself, according to the station.

The hospital said staff took precautions after the thefts were discovered and said that no patient was ever in danger of contracting HIV, Fox 29 reported.

Three of the five vials were sent for further testing, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Evans was charged with tampering with a consumer product and drug diversion and booked into the Bexar County Jail, the paper reported.