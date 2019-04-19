Texas police seek author of mystery letter in girl’s cold case murder 45 years ago

A Texas cold case squad on Friday released an old handwritten letter that could solve a 17-year-old girl’s brutal murder 45 years ago.

The short letter refers to the Carla Walker homicide in February 1974 in Fort Worth. Police said the girl was beaten, raped, strangled and tortured after being abducted from a bowling alley parking lot. Detectives found her body three days after the abduction.

“(Blank) kild (sic) Carla Walker in Benbrook,” says the undated note to a homicide detective with the Fort Worth Police Department.

It also says, “P.S. It is hard to say but it is true.”

Before and after the postscript, the letter says “Sign 10100,” which investigators believe is police code for dead body, the Dallas Morning News reports.

“The author of this letter is encouraged to come forward and speak with detectives about his or her knowledge of the murder,” police said in a news release announcing the disclosure of the letter. “It is the hope of the Fort Worth Police Department that this person will provide valuable information that may bring peace and closure to Carla’s family after 45 long years.”

It’s unclear when the letter was written but the letter’s recipient retired in 1976, according to reports.

Carla’s boyfriend was knocked unconscious when she was abducted, the paper reported.

“She was such a sweet girl,” Rodney McCoy told a local news station last year, according to the paper. “I remember we were in the front seat of the car. Her back was against the passenger door. She was falling out. I went to grab her, and he started beating me over the head with a pistol.”