AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – “We get a lot of people that come in, year after year that we recognize because they’re here just to help with this,” said Texas Road House manager, Ronne Dalrymple.

Texas Roadhouse isn’t normally opened during lunch hours. Thursday was a special exception for the tenth annual luncheon fundraiser for this year’s Shop With a Cop event.

Thirty-six kids will benefit.

“Kind of, hopefully, turns their situation into a more positive one, especially as they interact with law enforcement,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

Each child has been recommended from various agencies like the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center. They’re kids who have been exposed to abusive or hard situations where they’ve had an unfavorable experience with law enforcement.

“Because they experience this together, they get a little bit of a bond with the officer, I mean it really touches your heart,” Lovell said.

The money raised from each 12-dollar meal will be spent during the shopping event. Each kid is paired up with a cop to go shopping for those on their Christmas list.

Captain Royce Clements tells us why he has been participating with Shop With a Cop from the very beginning. “You feel pretty good about it, you know, by the end of the, of the day, you feel like you got a new little friend,” Clements said.

For the community, getting to help raise funds, is just as rewarding.

“When kids are having problems and then they see a positive influence from a law enforcement officer, wow, you know, it can change lives,” said fundraiser attendee, Tamara Sommers.

The Civitans help serve the meals during the fundraiser and wrap the presents after the kids have shopped.

The Shop With a Cop event will be this Saturday, the kids and their cops will begin their day with breakfast at Eagles Lodge and then go to Target to do their shopping.