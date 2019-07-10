Texas woman and ex-boyfriend who abducted her found dead on remote property: police

The bodies of a missing woman and her ex-boyfriend, who police believe kidnapped her at gunpoint last month, were found Tuesday on a private farmland in Texas, police said.

Jorge Jaramillo, 48, allegedly abducted Jessica Sanchez, 37, from her home in Devine, Texas, on June 30, according to the Devine Police Department. Family said Sanchez’s three young daughters witnessed the kidnapping, Fox 29 San Antonio reported.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release the causes of death for the two victims.

Gary Mangold, the owner of the property, said he found the two bodies around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in a remote part of his land that is covered by trees and brush.

“It’s just closure for the family now, and that’s good. At least they know. Not knowing is a terrible thing,” Mangold told San Antonio’s KSAT station.

Police traced Sanchez’s car to the edge of the private property on Sunday but did not go past the cattle fence line, Mangold said. The bodies were behind the cattle line, about 100 yards away from where police found the car, he said.

Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault after holding a knife to Sanchez’ throat on Memorial Day, Sanchez’ sister, Blasa Carrillo, told KSAT. Sanchez was granted a magistrate’s emergency order of protection against Jaramillo after the incident, police confirmed.

Police have not released a motive for why Jaramillo allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.