IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A text message phishing scam stating the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is providing refund payments is circulating.

This is taking place in other states as well.

“The DMV does not communicate via text messaging,” DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said. “Delete this message to protect your personal information should you receive it.”

Idahoans who have submitted personal information should visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website for information on how to protect your identity and file an identity theft claim.

