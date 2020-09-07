Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-With help from the Bureau of Land Management and Central Fire District, the Madison Fire Department fought down a wild fire that threatened several nearby properties Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the area of 1800 North and 6000 West at 12:58 p.m.

A slash fire, on private property, got out of control and spread into grass and thick brush. Ash was falling on neighboring properties and roofs.

The fire was originally estimated at 15 acres with wide spread fire activity. The Fire Department said that thanks to quick response, only about two acres was fully burned.

Our area is experiencing red flag conditions, with low relative humidity and gusting winds. That forecast will continue through Monday.

“This fire is a good indicator of the dry conditions we’re experiencing,” said Deputy Madison Chief Troyce Miskin. “It’s a good reminder to be aware of fire weather conditions and not burn during rede flag warnings, as fire spread can happen quickly and unexpectedly.”

Crews cleared the fire scene at around 6:45 p.m. Neighbors had created thank-you posters and waved to fire crews as they drove past.