POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Budgeting for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner can take weeks for some families.

Fortunately, the cost of a ten person meal rose only a penny since last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

This is the first year since 2015 that the price went up. An average meal for ten cost $48.91 in 2019, compared to $48.90 in 2018. That’s about five dollars per person.

That meal includes a 16 lb. turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, pie and other traditional items.

Americans have the most affordable food supply in the world, according to the AFBF’s chief economist John Newton.

In fact, on average, turkeys cost 4 percent less than last year, which is the lowest they’ve cost in nine years.

