POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Thanksgiving Distribution event is Saturday.

The drive-thru distribution of food for a Thanksgiving meal will be at the Bannock County Event Center from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or when the food is gone, whichever comes first.

The boxes consist of a turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, corn, yams and pie filling.

There are no income verification or other paperwork requirements to receive food.

This distribution would not be possible without the support of Barrie’s Ski and Sports and the Cranksgiving event.

This year’s goal is provide boxes to 1,300 families.

The Bannock County Event Center is located at 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello.

