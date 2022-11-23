UPDATED

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 600 runners braved the chilly weather to race for a good cause.

Michael and Wendy Hay’s'”Race to Feed the Hungry” is an Idaho Falls thanksgiving tradition for local runners. Whether burning off a few calories to make room for a thanksgiving feast or walking at their own pace, all could agree they were excited to help a good cause.

“It’s a great way to start Thanksgiving…” said the Sayre family. “Being able to feed the hungry and a great way to just be active in the preparation of being able to eat those pies later.”

All the proceeds from the race go towards the Idaho Community Food Basket. According to Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson, the help goes a long way.

“All the monetary donations that come in the community food basket are able to stretch every $1 and almost $5 worth of food,” said Jackson. “So if you once we have a total line, we’ll be able to translate that into pounds and feed literally thousands of families with just the proceeds from this raise.”

ORIGINAL

Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry.

While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they’ll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket.

On Wednesday, runners gathered at the food basket warehouse to pick up their race packets. Nearly 600 people have signed up to race for the good cause.

“We’re serving more families than we did at the height of the pandemic right now. Bills go up in the winter. People are struggling,” Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson said. “People that come to this race know that the proceeds are going to help us feed those families and get them through the winter, get them through the hard months so that they can hopefully recover and become self-sufficient.”

Online registration is now closed, but runners can still register to start at 8 a.m. at packet pickup the morning of the event. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Snake River Landing.

The post Thanksgiving “Race to Feed the Hungry” appeared first on Local News 8.