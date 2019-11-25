Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Thanksgiving week is here, and AAA is expecting more than 55 million travelers, both on the road and in the air.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days for travel,

especially Wednesday morning on the road when daily commuters are mixed with those getting to their holiday destinations.

AAA says to expect busy airports as well, which means longer wait times through security and at the ticket counter. Prepping your time for possible delays can help prevent traveling stress.

Although it may be hectic getting to your holiday destination, AAA says, coming back should be a little better.

“Although the busy days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be a lot less crowded coming back because people will split up between Saturday and Sunday,” said AAA Idaho public affairs Director Matthew Conde. “If you are flying, the best days at the airport are going to be Sunday, Monday, when you get that early jump on going.”

AAA says about 296,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road for Thanksgiving this year.