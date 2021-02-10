ASHTON – It’s a community dog sledding tradition that started in 1917 and is in its 104th year.

Team sizes range from 2 dogs up to 10, with more mushers and teams than last year. Race distances will range from 5 miles for novices and up to 45 miles for professionals. There is also a three generation race competition between grandpa, son and grandson.

There will be a snowshoe race, weight pull, and other non-race events for all to enjoy. The event is free to the public and billed as a “fantastic family event for the

dog days of winter.”

The events start with the first teams leaving the gate at 9:00 a.m. and will be back in by 11:00 or 12:00 a.m.

Due to some uncertainties with COVID-19 the race is not being billed as broadlyas in years past, however the event organizers say the event will be COVID-19 compliant.

For current informationvisit https://americandogderby.com/