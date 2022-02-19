ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Many gathered in Bear Gulch near Ashton Friday to race their dog sleds for the first day of competition. Many different competitors from all over the west came not just as competitors but as friends.

The American Dog Derby is the oldest ongoing dog sled derby in all of the United States. It started back in 1917 as a race to get to West Yellowstone. Trains could not make the trip during the winter, so they had to use freight teams with dogs to get the cargo there. Eventually, it turned into a race. Many of the racers said this vast history of the event makes them feel honor for them to be able to be here.

There are many different kinds of races to witness at the American Dog Derby. There is six and eight man teams, the Cordingly Race, skijoring races and short races for just the juniors. The 105 year event hopes to use these races to also inspire the future generation to continue the great tradition.

Julian, a junior musher, said his favorite part about dog sled racing is, “The speed part. That’s like the best part of it.”

The derby continues for one more day on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. They will be doing shuttles from the parking lot of North Fremont High School in Ashton to get to Bear Gulch.

