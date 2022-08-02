BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The rising cost of rent is putting additional strain on Idaho’s workers.

Between 2021 and 2022, there were record-breaking increases in rent across the nation according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2022 Out of Reach Report. In Idaho, the rent for two-bedroom apartments increased by nearly 22% from 2021 to 2022.

“Homes are affordable when a household spends no more than 30 percent of their income on housing, and the majority of Idaho’s renters with modest incomes are paying more than they can afford on rent.” Said Policy Associate at the Idaho Asset Building Network Kendra Knighten. “Rapidly increasing rental prices are continuing to outpace wage growth throughout the state.”

The average Idaho worker makes around $16.10 an hour. But according to the Asset Building Network, people across the state would need to make above $18 an hour to afford the rent of a two-bedroom apartment.

“When Idaho parents are looking at their monthly budget they currently have to choose between keeping a roof over their heads in an increasingly expensive housing market. Child care costs for infants can exceed the cost of in-state college tuition annually. Keeping gas tanks full cost more so they can make it to work each day,” said Emily Allen of Idaho First Steps Alliance.

