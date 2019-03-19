The Church of Jesus Christ’s Temples in Idaho: How Will Pocatello Stack Up?

POCATELLO, Idaho ーWithin a few short years, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will see another temple in Idaho.

So, how does the planned size of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ newest temple in Pocatello stack up to the faith’s other Idaho temples?

According to the Church, the Pocatello Idaho temple will sit on just under 13 acres and cover over 67,000 square feet. Idaho’s largest temple is located in Idaho Falls and covers over 85,000 square feet. The faith’s largest temple in the world is in Salt Lake City and covers over 250,000 square feet.

Pocatello will be the Church’s third largest temple in the state.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on the new temple grounds on Saturday, March 16. President Thomas S. Monson announced the faith’s plans to build the temple in 2017.

Read about the groundbreaking ceremony:

Church of Jesus Christ breaks ground on Pocatello temple Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faith leaders break ground on the Pocatello Idaho Temple | Neal Larson, KID NewsRadio POCATELLO, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially broke ground on the Pocatello Idaho Temple on Saturday,

“The design of the Pocatello Idaho Temple complements the familiar architecture of the historic Idaho Falls Idaho Temple where Pocatello-area members have attended temple services for decades,” according to the Church. ” It also appears to incorporate a floor plan similar to the recently dedicated Meridian Idaho Temple.”

Idaho is home to approximately 450,000 members of the Church, over a fourth of the state’s total population.