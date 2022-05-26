IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Cirque Italia, the acclaimed first water circus of the United States, has come to Idaho Falls for the Memorial Day weekend.

In the show, you can enjoy all of the classic and timeless circus acts including trapeze, contortion and sword swallowing.

The circus has been all put together in the southeast parking lot of the Grand Teton Mall. The first show will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Shows will be put on each day up until Monday. So, the last show will be on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are between $10-15 per person.

