Outdoor Games

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bannock County residents now have the chance to experience another winter activity. The East For Mink Creek Nordic Center is open earlier this year thanks to a new snow grooming machine.

Currently, roughly 75 percent of the center is ready for use by cross country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders. According to Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Manager for the City of Pocatello, the early opening on modest snow is thanks to a new Ginzugroomer that was purchased with the help of a grant from the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski patrol.

The trails are open 24/7 via season pass or daily trail pass purchases. When the area is not manned, users are asked to pay using the fee boxes located at each trailhead. Cross country ski and snowshoe rentals are available at the center Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In January, the center plans to have snow tubes available to rent as well.

The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is located just seven miles south of Pocatello at the base of Scout Mountain. Season passes are available at the Community Recreation Center and day passes can be purchased onsite through fee boxes if the area is not staffed. The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is groomed seven days a week with the Pocatello Nordic Ski Foundation grooming four days a week and the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation employees grooming three days a week.

For more information on the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center, visit nordic.pocatello.us.