POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School.

The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the parking lot located on the intersection of Hiline and Griffith Road at 5:15 p.m. There is an open fence area guests can use to enter the playground.

“We would like to give special thank you to the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley and School District 25 for their encouragement and partnership, and to our generous community for their support,” said Kayla Phillips, Director of Strategic Development for the Boys & Girls Club.

After the cutting of the ribbon, the first 150 guests can enjoy catering and refreshments by the SodaMix and the Sand Trap. Tours of the Club will be available along with information on the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and all of their accomplishments so far.

“We have worked so hard to make this dream a reality for all of our youth in the Portneuf Valley,” Phillips said. “Our hearts are full and we are so excited to have this program in action because of our amazing community.”

Donations can be made at portneufbgc.com or by mailing a check to PO Box 4572 Pocatello, ID 83205. Make checks payable to Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley and BGC of Portneuf Valley on the memo line.

The post The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening appeared first on Local News 8.