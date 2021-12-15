IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) held a reopening ceremony for the Haven for Hope Homeless Shelter Wednesday.

During the past couple of months, the shelter has been closed as they restructured the program and gave the facility a refreshing.

They also were able to conduct a safety assessment ensuring the facility would be safe for participants to come into the building.

EICAP has also renamed the shelter, formally known as the Haven, after they decided to go in this new direction. It’s located at 2480 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.

EICAP creates opportunities for individuals and families to reach their highest level of independence and self-sufficiency. They’re also considered a big part of the community as they do so much to make a big difference in other peoples’ lives.

EICAP’s main goal at the Haven For Hope is to “support our participants in accessing required resources to meet their basic needs, overcome homelessness through obtaining permanent stable housing, and gaining the skills necessary to achieve and maintain long-term self-sustainability.”

The ribbon-cutting was held at 12:00 p.m. to signify the brand new direction.

The post The Haven for Hope going in new direction appeared first on Local News 8.