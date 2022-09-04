ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – With over 10,000 acres, Saint Anthony Sand Dunes was packed with people and off road vehicles on Labor Day weekend.

Many were able to still find a way to enjoy the weekend amongst the heat in the area.

“It’s been really hot and really fun.” Matthew Lamb says, and driving around in the dunes gave him a new skill of riding in the sand.

But he wasn’t the only one taking on the sand dunes.

A group of students from Montana State University, came to the dunes to help sharpen their off roading skills, and teach some of their newer members what it takes to safely take their cars off road.

They say they come out each year for a great educational opportunity. While at the dunes, they teach their group member safety practices and recovery efforts.

They say the sand is a safe place to learn and it won’t cause much damage to vehicles.

The group says they hope to continue to make this trip a yearly event.

