RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- Need an idea for a last minute Christmas gift? How about some last minute decorations with family coming into town? Then you might need to check out The Holidae Shop. Since they have opened up their physical store in October of this year Jarek and Jennifer Smith, have seen their store grow especially as Christmas comes closer.

Jarek Smith, has always loved games and for him running the game shop with his wife Jennifer is a way for him to share his passion with others . His knowledge is so that he can help anyone in the shop find the game that is perfect for them. Whether it be a game fit for kids or for the whole family, Jereck says that he can steer people in the right direction for a game. But it’s not just the ability to recommend the right game that gives the store a great feel, it’s that Jarek is more than willing and able to teach people how to play the game.

Jennifer Smith, really likes to decorate and make popcorn. She helps make the atmosphere in the store have a welcoming and homey feel. She says having the variety makes a big difference. “Although the board games are our bread and butter, having everything else the toys, the puzzles, the decor, the treats, it really makes for a really nice experience to be able to get all of those things in one place.”

Jarek and Jennifer say the question they get asked the most is if they will only be around for the holidays. To which they say “We expect to be here year round”. They really hope to get the community involved with their shop as well.

They have a game night every Saturday evening to allow for groups of people to come together and just have fun playing games with their friends and experience. Which they hope builds a sense of community. “we hope that that will be something really positive for the community and for our business”

The Couple behind the Holidae Shop are also foster parents. As such they understand that foster kids struggle during the holidays. With that in mind they also accept donations of old toys, games and clothes that they then take to the Village.

Jarek and Jennifer, love their store and what they are able to do not only with the games but how they can help others. They say they have lots of ideas and hope to continue to take the shop to new heights. If you want to know more about the store you can find their Facebook page here.

