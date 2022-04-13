IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo has opened its doors for the first time in 2022. Visitors and zookeepers were excited to get the zoo off to a great start to the season.

Through this opening, the zoo is excited to share new features and animals with the public. Red panda cubs Paprika and Saffron,and an Amur tiger, Eloise were both transferred from other zoos. Also, Jagger, the male sloth bar cub, and Ron, a red-flanked duiker fawn, were both born within the zoo around Thanksgiving and Christmas respectively.

Despite the hype about the return of the zoo, many are concerned about the cold weather. On Wednesday morning, snow is still on the ground from the winter snowfall the past few days and temperatures are mostly below freezing. The Idaho Falls Zoo says they are taking plenty care of the animals during this time.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The post The Idaho Falls Zoo is open appeared first on Local News 8.