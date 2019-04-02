The Latest: 6 potential jurors excused in ex-cop's trial

The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman in 2017 (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Six potential jurors have been excused from hearing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible assault.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Attorneys and the judge said Tuesday that they’ve examined the questionnaires filled out by roughly half of the potential 75 jurors. They excused six of them based on their written answers.

One excused juror wrote that he or she has negative feelings toward Somalis and believed Noor was a fast-track police hire. Noor is Somali American.

Another potential juror said he had already decided that Noor is innocent.

___

12:30 a.m.

Attorneys will argue Tuesday whether jurors at a former Minneapolis police officer’s murder trial should see a “fly through” exhibit of the shooting scene.

The prosecution wants to introduce a 3D scan of the neighborhood where Mohamed Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the scanner to document the scene. In a motion, the prosecution says one of the videos shows where Noor’s squad car was in relation to Damond’s body.

The BCA also inserted lines showing potential bullet trajectories. But Noor’s attorneys contend the video is inadmissible because it “inaccurately and prejudicially depicts what a person would actually see.”

Jury selection began Monday and resumes Wednesday.